Holy Spirit High School conducted a clothing drive to support the Vietnam Veterans of America organization. The clothing drive was initiated by freshman Andrew Krumaker, a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet program. The clothing drive received great support from the school community, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council No. 6342. The clothing drive collected more than 1,000 articles of clothing during the month of February and March. Pictured from left are Tom Farren, Holy Spirit High School principal; Andrew Krumaker; and Dennis Smith, dean of students