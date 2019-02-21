ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School Drama Club will present “Hello, Dolly!” at the high school Performing Arts Center.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17.
The Drama Club will host a pasta dinner and show package Saturday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. for $20 per person.
There will also be a Dine with Dolly! pizza lunch and show package 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, for $15 per person or $50 for a family of four.
Taking place in 1890s New York, this classic Jerry Herman musical bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and music. The family-friendly romantic comedy features Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and woman who “arranges things," and has her eye on Horace Vandergelder.
“Hello, Dolly!” is directed by the school’s own, Amy Higbee Evans, Class of ’94.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased during school hours in the main office at 500 New Road, Absecon, NJ 08201 or online at hshshellodolly.eventbrite.com. For information, call 609-646-3000.