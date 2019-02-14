Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is holding a very special celebration, honoring Parish Priest, Father George Liacopulos, for his 25th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood on Saturday, February 23rd.
The celebration will be held at the Spiros A. Malaspina Community Center, 7004 Ridge Avenue in Egg Harbor Township starting at 4:00 pm great vespers, 5:00 pm cocktails and 6:00 pm dinner.
To purchase tickets: Please contact 609 226-2691 or FrGeorge25@gmail.com<mailto:FrGeorge25@gmail.com>