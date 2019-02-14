Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is holding a very special celebration, honoring Parish Priest, Father George Liacopulos, for his 25th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood on Saturday, February 23rd. 

The celebration will be held at the Spiros A. Malaspina Community Center, 7004 Ridge Avenue in Egg Harbor Township starting at  4:00 pm great vespers, 5:00 pm cocktails and 6:00 pm dinner.

To purchase tickets: Please contact 609 226-2691 or FrGeorge25@gmail.com<mailto:FrGeorge25@gmail.com>

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

