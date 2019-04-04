Spring has started slowly in 2019, with more rain and cold so far than a typical year. A few butterflies are already flying, however, and they should be joined by many others as temperatures climb in April.
South Jersey hosts more species of butterflies than you might guess. Over the last decade, the South Jersey Butterfly Project has recorded 108 species in the state’s southern eight counties — with an average count of more than 92 species/year.
In the month of April alone an experienced observer, carrying binoculars or a camera with a telescopic lens, can find more than two dozen species in the southern half of the state.
Here are some widespread butterflies anyone interested might try to see this month, even without optical equipment.
CAPPAGE WHITE: One of the most-easily identified butterflies in out area. Look for a bright white insect zig-zagging in backyards, roadsides and open areas. Each wing is approximately the size of a quarter. This year the species has been flying since mid-March.
SPRING AZURE: If you have ever walked on sun-dappled forest trails in April or May, you may have already noticed these tiny butterflies. Dime-sized or smaller, they fly swiftly and close to the ground, flashing blue at each down-stroke. Landing, they become harder to see, folding away the bright upper-sides and showing only their dotted-white or dingy-gray underwings. Sme experts believe three different species are involved, separated by the host plants their caterpillars feed upon: blueberry, holly or dogwood.
ANGLE-WINGS: Two look-alikes in this group fly in our area — the question-mark and the eastern comma. Watch for a mid-sized butterfly with scalloped, orange-and-black wings flying several feet off the ground or even overhead. Both species often land head-down to sip sap from bark breaks in maples and other trees. To distinguish the two specie from each other you must step close (or use binoculars): both show a white crescent on their under-wings, but only the question mark has a dot at the crescent’s base. The SJBF Project Sightings Log has reports this year back to Feb. 5 for the comma and back to March 11 for the question-mark.
RED ADMIRAL: A few individuals of this tough species apparently over-winter as adults in our area, like the angle-wings above, and can emerge from hiding in any winter month. The Sightings Log has recorded it in all twelve months of the year, including this year’s first on March 24. Some individuals fly south in fall, however — like the monarch and other migratory butterflies. In early spring they often pose in the ground in the sun, opening their wings to warm themselves — and so displaying their field marks. Watch for a mid-sized butterfly showing a nearly complete reddish-orange circle against dark brown wings. The wingtops are flecked with white.
TIGER SWALLOWTAIL: Our area’s largest butterfly makes an easy ID. Its leisurely flight and the 4-inch-wide yellow wings with black tiger stripes are unmistakeable. The first generatio emerges in South Jersey in mid-April and the third continues into late September or early October.
MONARCH: America’s best-known insect usually returns to our area between mid-April and mid-May. These early north-bound migrants are believed to be the first generation off-spring of the monarchs that flew south to Mexico in fall. Females of that Mexican over-wintering population fly back north in late winter to lay eggs in the southeastern U.S. Through March and April their eggs hatch; caterpillars emerge, forage, and pupate; and the new adults fly north to our area. They are generally few. To see monarchs in numbers you must wait until individuals of the next generation — the grandchildren of the fall migrants — emerge in June and July.
For more information search online for the South Jersey Butterly Blog, which offers, among other things, a seasonal guide to the 55 most common butterflies of our area and a link to the Sightings Log, where you can see reports of the species currently flying.
How many butterflies can you find this month — before May brings us still more?