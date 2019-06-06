While there is an awful lot of debate on when you should file for Social Security benefits, the way in which you file is more straightforward but not without its own confusing issues. Let’s take a look at what those issues are and what is required to start getting your payments once you’ve decided it’s time to collect.
First, find out the monthly benefit you are eligible for by logging onto www.ssa.gov/myaccount. This will tell you the current benefit you are eligible for based on your earnings record. Make sure that the earnings history they have for you is accurate. You will want to correct any inaccurate information and have it updated in the system before you file for benefits. Once you confirm all of your information is correct, you’re ready to make an appointment to visit your local Social Security office. You can also file online at www.ssa.gov/retireonline or by calling 800-772-1213, but I still like the old fashioned way, face to face.
You can/often should actually file three months before the time you want to receive your first check due to timing delays, etc. Don’t file more than four months in advance however. It’s also important to keep in mind that your payment will arrive the month following the month your benefit starts. For example, if your benefit starts in January, your first check will come in February. This can cause confusion for retirees who are counting on the timing of that first payment.
Now that you have an appointment, what do you need to bring with you? You should bring your photo ID along with a birth certificate and your bank information so that they can direct deposit your benefit payment. You’ll also need to provide the following information:
1. Date and place of birth
2. Social Security number
3. Name/date of birth/Social Security number of your current and, if applicable, former spouse
4. Name of children under 18, children disabled prior to age 22, or children 18 to 19 years old who are enrolled college
5. Whether you have ever filed for SS benefits, Medicare or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) before
6. Whether you want to enroll in Medicare Part “B” (if you’re within 3 months of age 65)
7. Name and address of your current employer along with salary information (W-2) for the previous year (That’s not updated in the system until the following year)
8. Dates of any military service if applicable
9. Whether you are eligible for a pension as a federal government employee
It is also important to note that the employee you talk to at the local Social Security office is not allowed to help you decide which claiming strategy is best for you or when is the best time you should file. Therefore, it is important to do your own research well in advance of filing or seek the advice of a professional who can help you decide before you go.
