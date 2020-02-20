Question: Like most years, in overwhelming enthusiasm to get started in my garden, I purchased more seed than I could plant last year. Can I use seed from last year or two years ago this year?
Answer: February and March is a great time, while gardening tasks are few, to pull out all the old packets of seed and test them to see what is still viable and what should be tossed away. Sometimes a whole packet of seeds will be used during a season, but when we don’t need 50 cucumber plants all at once, there are ways to store your seed to use next planting season. Checking a seed's viability will save you time and money.
In order to understand what is involved when a seed germinates, it helps to understand the structure of a seed. Inside the seed is an immature plant with all the parts of an adult plant; leaves, roots and stem, along with a storehouse of food. The seed remains in a resting state until the seed determines external conditions are right to begin germination.
The first indication that a seed is starting to germinate is the uptake of water. Soon the embryo will send out the tip of the root which will grow to anchor the plant and continue taking up water. Some seeds may need special treatments or conditions such as light, temperature and moisture before they germinate. Optimal conditions for seed germination should be the opposite of conditions for storage. Moisture plays an important role in seeds' survival. A moisture content in seeds of 10% to 12% is satisfactory for seed storage. At 24% to 60% the seeds may rot. At 40% to 60% germination begins.
For most seeds, checking the viability is a simple matter. Place ten seeds in a row inside a moist paper towel. Roll up the towel and place inside a plastic bag. Seal the bag and write the date on the plastic bag, so there’s no guess work involved. If you are testing more than one type of seed, also label the bag with the seed type and variety. Leave the bag in a warm spot that is about 70 degrees for approximately two to three days. A sunny windowsill or even the top of your refrigerator should work. After that, check the paper towel to see if any of the seeds have started to germinate, which should be evident by the presence of an emerging root. The percentage of seeds that germinate gives you an idea of the viability of that seed. If fifty to seventy percent of the seeds germinate, then it is assumed that they will perform well in the garden and that seed should be used. If your germination rate is below ninety percent you should sow a little thicker than you normally would.
There is an even quicker way to test large seeds, like peas, beans and corn that are left over from last year. To test their viability, fill a shallow pan with water and pour the seeds in. If they sink, they're fine. If they float, toss them.
Some seeds, under normal household conditions, will only survive for a year, while others may last up to three years. The best method of storing seeds is to place them in a sealed jar, with a desiccant like packets of silica gel or activated clay or powdered milk at the bottom. For the average home gardener, the best places to store your seed are in the refrigerator or a cold basement.
For more information on seeds, you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
We have made some of our Master Gardener Training classes open to the public in 2020, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office in Mays Landing. A $25 nonrefundable registration fee per class is required. Must be registered and paid in advance. Contact Anita Wagner, program assistant, at 609-625-0056 or email Wagner_Anita@aclink.org for a calendar of available classes and more information.
Join us for an in-depth look at how to compost Feb. 21-22 and become a Master Composter. Composting is a great way to turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into a nutrient rich, soil-building boost for your garden. You'll learn how it works, what you'll need to do it, and how to get the most out of your composting efforts. No prior experience needed! The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost for the two-day class is $50. The Master Composter program is offered in partnership with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. To register, see acua.com/compost.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
