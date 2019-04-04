(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
Hoping to add excitement during the 1940-1941 entertainment season, nine men calling themselves "The Arena Managers Association" founded the Ice Capades in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in February, 1940 and produced its first performance in Pittsburgh, four months later.
From Pittsburgh, the company moved to Boardwalk Hall, then known as Convention Hall.
Every summer during the decades from 1941-1981 crowds would flock to Convention Hall to see the Ice Capades performances.
One of the most popular acts were the Old Smoothies, an older couple ballroom dancing around the ice rink. To attract children, later programs included Disney characters and of course the attractive showgirls in elaborate costumes delighted everyone. Naturally there was always comic routines, but needless to say all skated with skill.
While the Ice Capades remained a popular attraction, it saw its popularity decline during the early 1980s. Scott Hamilton, of Olympic fame, joined the company in 1984 but left later to form his own show, "Stars On Ice." In 1991 the company declared bankruptcy .
