CAPE MAY — The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company, with the Henry Sawyer Inn and Twin Gables Inn, will present Murder Mystery Weekends on Feb. 15-16, March 8-9, March 22-23, March 29-30 and April 5-6.
Participants can test their crime-solving skills while staying in one of the bed-and-breakfasts. East Lynne Theater Company's Murder Mystery Weekends were cited among one of the top five in the country by "AM NY."
The weekends allow guests to portray the detective, murderer, victim, witness, curious bystander and other characters, with Frank Smith, an experienced retired Philadelphia police detective, giving just enough information to get sleuthing skills going.
Packages include Friday night appetizers at the Henry Sawyer Inn, dinner at one of Cape May’s fine restaurants, breakfasts at the inns, and a dessert reception Saturday evening — all while guests continue to gather clues to solve the crime.
The all-inclusive cost for two people in a deluxe room is $529 plus tax; an upgrade to a 2-room suite is $60 additional. Add a third or fourth person in a suite for an additional $139 plus tax per person.
Reservations are made through the Henry Sawyer Inn by calling 609-884-5667 or by e-mail at henrysawyerinn@verizon.net.
To reserve at The Twin Gables Inn, call 609-884-7332 or e-mail twgables@verizon.net.
Those who do not need housing but would like to participate in the weekend, may also contact the Henry Sawyer Inn about cost and details.
The theater company has other upcoming events in March. On March 12 is a Playwriting Workshop; March 13 is a student performance of "Captain Henry Sawyer" at West Cape May Elementary School; March 15 and 16 is "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Speckled Band" before it goes on the road; and March 17 is a fundraising brunch at Fins. For information about these and other East Lynne Theater Company events, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or see eastlynnetheater.org.