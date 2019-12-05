120519_cdb_interfaith interfaiththanks
On Monday evening, November 25, more than 150 people gathered for an annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service coordinated by the Absecon Island Clergy Fellowship with Mosaic (A Community of Sacred Partners). Hosted this year by Beth El Synagogue, the service included readings of Presidential Thanksgiving Day Proclamations by George Washington and Barrack Obama, among others, as well as texts from Psalms and other inspirational poems. Participants included Christian and Jewish clergy and a representative of the Muslim community. Musical performances included St. James Choir and a Jewish Community Chorus. Canned goods were collected for a local food pantry.

