NORTH WILDWOOD — Mayor Patrick Rosenello recently announced the grand marshal for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be posthumously John "Jack" J. Maley, a U.S. Army veteran and a resident of North Wildwood since 2001.
Originally from Philadelphia and a graduate of North Catholic High School, Maley was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He helped develop and manage the popular North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival that is held in September.
Maley was involved in sports his entire life. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for being an all-star fast pitch softball player. He played on many teams in regional championships and national tournaments including for the Flatiron AC softball organization.
Maley donated his time and knowledge to the Crispin Gardens Youth Organization, coaching Little League football and baseball. He contributed solid leadership, motivation and life skills to former players and assistant coaches.
“Jack was a larger-than-life person who brightened up any room he was in,” Rosenello said. "His dedication and love for all things Irish, and for the city of North Wildwood, will not soon be forgotten. We are honored that Jack’s loving family will represent him in our parade this year, and we know that his Irish eyes will be smiling down on all of us.”
The celebration of Irish heritage starts 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, on the steps of North Wildwood City Hall, 901 Atlantic Ave., where Rosenello will welcome everyone. Guests will include representatives from City Council, various city departments and local religious establishments.
The parade will step off at noon, proceeding north on Atlantic Avenue to First Avenue, and then travel west on Olde New Jersey Avenue to Spruce Avenue. All of the local Irish organizations will march, including but not limited to the Cape May County Emerald Society, the AOH and LAOH, the Anglesea Irish Society, Second Street Irish Society Pipe Brigade and the Cape Atlantic Police and Fire Pipe Brigade. The sheriff mounted patrol along with local school bands will also join in the fun.
Should it rain this year, the celebration will move into the Recreation Center, 900 Central Ave. on the same day and time. For questions regarding the parade route, dates and times, contact the Tourism Office at 800-882-7787.