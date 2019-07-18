Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of their various Scholarship Programs. These students have demonstrated outstanding academic performance, involvement in their community, and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.
Katherine Dinh from Egg Harbor Township attended Egg Harbor Township High School and was awarded a $1,000 New Jersey Credit Union League Youth Involvement Board Scholarship. She will be attending Rutgers University in the fall majoring Biological Sciences on a Pre-med track. Katherine has fond memories of coming to the credit union as a kid with her mother and jumped on to the opportunity to open her own account when she was of age.
Sean Carey from Somers Point attended Mainland Regional High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will be attending Rowan University in the fall majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Sean enjoys coming into the credit union and said, “The staff here have been very helpful and nice to talk to. It’s a friendly environment and I am glad to have an account here.”
Jacob Wimberg from Galloway attended the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will be attending Rowan University and majoring in Elementary Education. Jacob was thrilled to win the scholarship and said he enjoys banking with Jersey Shore due to the convenience and excellent customer service!
Brooke Mischlich of Mays Landing attended Oakcrest High School and was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She is attending Stockton University and majoring in Elementary Education. Brooke was happy to win the Scholarship and explained why she likes banking with the credit union. She said, “Banking is definitely better at Jersey Shore. The staff is always very friendly and the online services are so easy to use.”
Elena St. Amour of Egg Harbor City was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members aged 18-25 that are already enrolled in an institute of higher education. She is attending Drew University double majoring in Chemistry and Psychology. Elena expressed how friendly and helpful she felt the staff was at the credit union and praised the mobile app for making banking easy and convenient.
Alissa M. Petrella of Somers Point was also awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship. She is currently attending Stockton University majoring in Art and Education. Alissa was excited to win the scholarship and expressed she loved banking with the credit union because accessing her accounts is so easy and she has never had any issues.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union President/CEO James Burns expressed, “At the credit union we appreciate the tremendous value of education and understand tuition costs are on the rise. To be able to assist these young men and women on their already bright paths is something we are very proud of. We are happy to award Scholarships to these deserving students in our community and wish them continued academic success.”
If you would like more information about Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please visit their office locations at the Hamilton Mall, Galloway, Northfield, Rio Grande or at the FAA Technical Center (for on-site employees only). Credit union membership is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, goes to school, volunteers, or owns a business in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.