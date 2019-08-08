The staff at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union participates in quarterly charitable fundraising events to assist children and their families that reside in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
Staff from all five credit union branches located in Northfield, Galloway, Hamilton Mall, Rio Grande and the William J. Hughes Technical Center graciously participate in quarterly fundraising opportunities by wearing jeans to work on “Jean Fridays”. Each staff member gives a small donation to support the incredible local organizations aiding children and their families who are struggling in the communities the credit union serves. This past quarter, money was raised for Caring for Kids.
Caring for Kids, Program Director Deborah Brasch, stated, “Caring for Kids is committed to making a difference in the lives of our county’s children and families. We are grateful for the staff at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union for generously raising $500 by wearing jeans to work on Friday’s from April through June 2019”.
Credit Union CEO Jim Burns expressed, “In today’s economic times, contributions such as proceeds from “Jean Fridays” make an unbelievable difference in helping organizations like Caring for Kids that provide personalized in-home visitation and additional concrete support. In addition, Caring for Kids seeks to engage the community and empower parents to build healthy, loving and productive families.”
Jersey Shore FCU serves those who live, work, worship, and volunteer in Atlantic and Cape May County, NJ.
For more information about Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please visit them online at www.JerseyShoreFCU.org or contact them toll-free at 1-888-322-4828.