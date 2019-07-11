Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need in Cape May County Schools. Drop off backpacks, pencils, erasers, skinny crayons, glue sticks, pencil boxes, tissues, plastic pocket folders, rulers and binders. Monetary donations are also appreciated.
Help make a difference in the lives of students and drop off your donations now thru Aug. 31 at one of our locations:
• 1434 New Road in Northfield
• 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway
• Rio Grande Plaza on Route 9 in Rio Grande
• Hamilton Mall Branch in Mays Landing
• FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center (on-site employees only)
For more information about the Tools for Schools Drive or information regarding Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union please call (609) 382-4356 or visit us online at www.JerseyShoreFCUorg.