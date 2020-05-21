MARGATE — As most of us continue to wade through the unknown waters during this unprecedented time, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties continues to be a resource in the community to help residents. Whether you need food for your family, counseling for an anxious relative or programs to keep older adults connected and engaged in these uncertain times, JFS is here for you.
The JFS Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and will provide individuals and families with hearty, non-perishable food including tuna, peanut butter, soup, canned vegetables and snacks for children. In addition, we have diapers, wipes and select baby food. Since the shelter in place order, and businesses either shuttered or significantly reduced hours of operation, we understood that our neighbors may become unemployed or underemployed and therefore, need help feeding their families. In the past two months, JFS has experienced a 35% increase in food requests and provided nearly 700 families with essentials throughout our county. Our shelves are stocked and we have developed a contactless process to receive food. The JFS Food Pantry is located at 607 N. Jerome Ave. For those unable to visit the pantry, call the Access Center at 609-822-1108, ext. 1 to explore alternate pick-up locations or delivery possibilities.
We understand that the COVID-19 crisis has affected people differently and everyone adapts to the changing landscape in not the same manner. For people who need assistance during a time of heightened anxiety, stress and uncertainty, JFS offers telephonic counseling. Our counselors, therapists and case managers are accepting new clients to assist whether you are experiencing feeling overwhelmed, having trouble coping with change or needing an outlet, JFS is here to help. While the pandemic has altered the manner in which we meet with clients, our staff continues to see and speak with clients via video conferencing and telephone calls to deliver services.
At JFS, we have Village by the Shore, for adults over the age of 50. As part of this program, we offer groceries delivered right to your front door. In addition, ready-made meals are also delivered weekly. As of mid-April, Village by the Shore was providing more than 100 meals per week with a 67% increase in members using the program. The Village is also offering virtual social events for its members including Memoir Workshop, crafting and home exercises to name a few. These events allow people to interact virtually with their friends and enjoy a fun time in the midst of our ever-changing environment. Village by the Shore is a membership program that provides care coordination, transportation, intergenerational events, Kosher meals and more. To learn more about receiving Village services or participating in virtual programming, call 609-822-1109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.