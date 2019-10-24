MARGATE — Throughout the year, Jewish Family Service remains a fundamental staple in our region by providing thousands of individuals and families with essential and nutritious food items through the JFS Pantry. With Thanksgiving approaching, that need grows even larger.
As such, Jewish Family Service is once again proud to host its annual Turkey Drive in order to provide individuals and families in need with a delicious holiday dinner. While the holidays are a joyous time, some will find it difficult to put a holiday meal on the table. Last year, JFS was able to provide more than 500 meals to families in our community and, with your help, we will achieve that objective again this year.
As a recipient shared, “My family is forever grateful that we have access to JFS resources when we need it the most. Thanksgiving is a time for family and with the turkey drive, JFS makes sure my family enjoys a traditional dinner together.”
There are three convenient ways, you, our community members, can assist ~
Donate a Complete Meal
For just $36, you can provide a family with a complete holiday meal. This includes a Turkey or Kosher Turkey with all of the holiday trimmings to feed a family of five.
Fill a Bag
Every meal provided by JFS is complete with a bag full of all of the trimmings including: mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, macaroni & cheese, string beans, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce.
Donate a Gift Card
A $20 gift card to a local grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey for the festivities.
“At JFS, we are committed to supporting individuals and families in our community. We understand that the holidays can be challenging and we want to ensure those in need that JFS is here for them,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. She added, “Friends and neighbors can make a difference in the lives of those in our community by making a heartfelt donation to the Turkey Drive.”
For more information about making a donation to the Turkey Drive, please contact Vanessa Smith at: 609.822.1108, ext. 249 or via e-mail at: vsmith@jfsatlantic.org. You may donate on-line at: jfsatlantic.org or check payable to JFS at: 607 North Jerome Avenue in Margate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.