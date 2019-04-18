LINWOOD — The JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will bring the community together for a great day of golf, contests, prizes and more May 30 at the Linwood Country Club.
Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center have joined forces to raise funds for local community programs and services. This men’s and women’s competition-style tournament is now in its sixth year.
Brett Balsley and Todd Arsenault will serve as JFS event co-chairs, while David Schultz will serve as the JCC co-chair. The event will feature specialty on-course contests, raffle prizes, food and liquor tastings, Chip Off the Back Deck and more.
The 2018 tournament raised $50,000 to support both Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. This year the committee has set a goal of $65,000. The funds raised will help JFS and the Katz JCC further their mission to provide the children and seniors of Atlantic County, as well as the community as a whole, programs and services that enrich their lives.
Tickets are $225 per golfer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For ticket or sponsorship information or to get involved with the committee, contact Jenna DeCicco at 609-822-1108, ext. 218, or jdecicco@jfsatlantic.org. For more information about this event, see jfsatlantic.org.