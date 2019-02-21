Spring is on its way and indoor vegetable seeds are ready to be planted. Gardens should be planned and calendars should be marked with the transplant date of each crop. Don't forget to grab seed-starting supplies. Late February, March and early April is prime time for starting seeds indoors.
Do not start plants too early! Plants that are started too early become elongated or “leggy," pale green, and weak. The goal is to produce a stocky, moderately sized plant that will recover quickly when it is planted outdoors. The hardening off process and initial planting outdoors will cause some stress on young seedlings. They need to be strong enough to endure that stress. This is why a planting calendar, knowing the average last frost date and staggering plantings of the same crop over a couple of weeks is encouraged for the most successful garden.
The back of a seed packet will tell you how many weeks pass before your plants are ready for transplanting outdoors. For example: Assume May 15 is the last frost date for the garden. Peppers take about eight to 10 weeks from seeding to transplant, so seeding indoors should take place between late February and mid-March. If the seed to transplant information cannot be found, the local extension office can be called for tips on when to start seeds indoors.
The right potting mix is very important when starting seeds. Use a sterile potting mix that is very light, has high water- and air-holding capacity and is free of disease, insects and weed seeds. The most convenient type to use is one of the commercial soilless mixes that contain peat moss, perlite, vermiculite and usually some fertilizer. These are specially formulated for starting seeds indoors. Soilless mixes are sterile and reduce the risk of losing seedlings to damping off, a fatal soilborne disease. Using soil from your garden is not recommended because it can contain weed seeds, insects or disease organisms that can damage or kill young seedlings.
Containers, pots, flats and trays are essential components for starting transplants. The containers should have drainage holes. A lack of drainage can cause the soil to become saturated and can encourage root rot diseases in the transplants. Place one or two seeds in each container at the depth recommended on the seed packet. If using flats, plant seeds in rows that can be thinned and transplanted into individual containers following germination. Avoid confusion and frustration later by using a pencil, water resistant marker or plant stakes to label your planters. Old blinds can be cut into smaller strips to use as plant markers. Popsicle sticks can also be used.
Once the seeds are planted, the container should be bottom-watered by placing it in a shallow pan of water and waiting until the surface of the mix is moist. Avoid overhead sprinkling when possible because this can carry smaller seeds away. Remove pots from the pan and allow them to drain.
Seed germination is aided by maintaining high moisture levels in the mix and moderately high soil temperatures. After seeding, seal the container in a clear plastic storage bag or cover in plastic wrap until the seedlings emerge. Water is likely not needed during this time period or water very little as the condensation will keep the plants moist. Place the containers in a warm place out of direct sunlight or on specially designed heating mats, available at some garden centers, to speed up germination. Once the seedlings emerge, remove the plastic and give the seedlings as much light as possible by placing them on a sunny window sill or 4 to 6 inches below a fluorescent light. Maintain room temperatures between 60 to 70 degrees. Higher temperatures or lack of light will promote unwanted, leggy growth. Seedlings can be lightly fertilized by watering with soluble fertilizers, following the directions on the package.
Follow these simple steps and you will be on your way to creating hardy seedlings to transplant. Next week we will talk about transplanting to individual containers, hardening off and the transition to your garden. Any questions about starting vegetables from seed can be answered by your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Do you have a gardening-related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include "garden question" in the subject line.