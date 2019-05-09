Somers Point School District
SOMERS POINT – Property owners here will be paying a little more for their K-8 school district with the recently approved 2019-2020 budget. The budget, approved at the May 2 Board of Education meeting totals $17,605,828 including debt service. That breaks into and operating spending plan of $16,622,933 of which $10,188,990 is to be raised by local tax levy. The debt service for the district, which is the repayment of bonds used to fund projects over multiple years is $982,895. The budget represents the permissible 2 percent increase over the current years spending plan or $199,784.
The new tax rate for Somers Point Schools is .954 per $100 of assessed property value. For the taxpayer that means that for a home assessed at the city average of $212,195 it will cost an additional $53.05 annually, according to Somers Point Business Administrator and Board Secretary Susan Irons.
The district anticipates their enrollment for the upcoming school year to drop to 881 students with another 11 in out of district placement and that is down from 2017 when the district had 930 students on their rolls and 9 out of district placements. Those numbers continue to sag with fewer enrollments for the district preschool program. According to District Superintendent Michelle Carney Ray Yoder, bringing in the budget at the 2 percent increase necessitated the elimination of three full time teachers, one part-time teacher, three part-time non-instructional aide positions, the reduction of hours for the district attendance officer from five to two hours per day and the elimination of a part-time school nurse position.
The superintendent said she never wants to lose a teacher or anyone in the classroom. “Teachers are our greatest asset and they are upset but the district is losing students as well as losing funding and our hands are tied by the budget cap,” said Carney Ray Yoder.
Somers Point BOE President Staci Endicott issued a statement following the meeting saying the Board of Education has been working in close collaboration with our Superintendent and Business Administrator on the 2019-20 budget since this past October. While dealing with factors such as a decrease in our state funding as well as a decline in our enrollment, we have worked diligently to provide for the educational needs of all of our children and families within this community while maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers. Endicott said the BOE held a special meeting in February and another in March to allow families and residents on the budget. “We continue to remain committed to our students and families by optimizing our district resources for the effective delivery of instruction to all, while working within the constraints of our state and local mandates,” the statement from the Board President said.
Northfield School District
NORTHFIELD – The Northfield Board of Education approved their 2019-2020 spending plan at the April 20 public hearing of the budget. Property owners are going to need to dig a little deeper to support the $14,834,976 budget of which $10,295,042 is to be raised by local tax levy. That represents an increase in taxes over the current year of $29,234 and calls for a two-cent increase.
But the 2 cent per $100 of assessed property value is fueled by declining ratables in Northfield. School District Business Administrator and Board Secretary Linda Albright said the school district costs equal .3 cents and the $13 million decrease in ratables over the past year results in 1.67 cents.
Northfield School District saw an increase of $116,000 in state funding over the previous year and the district is starting a full-day preschool program in the fall with the total cost of $967,715 covered by state funding. The district anticipates an enrollment of 921 students (excluding preschool students) in the fall and that is up from 916 in the current year.
There were no program cuts or layoffs in the 2019-2020 budget according to Albright.
Linwood School District
LINWOOD – The Linwood Board of Education passed their 2019-2020 budget May 1 despite two dissenting votes from board members Joanne Scannell and Michele DeMorat who said they could not vote yes on a budget that would raise taxes over 6 cents. The $14.95 million school district budget introduced in March reflects the districts loss of state funding under the new formula put into place by Governor Murphy.
The spending plan that calls for $12,336,561 to be raised by local purpose tax would mean an increase of 6.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value if approved. The new tax rate would be 1.328 and a home assessed at the city average of $295,000 would pay an additional $177 annually.
The budget is up 4.2 percent over the current year and Board Secretary and Business Administrator, Teri Weeks explained that it is permissible because the district has $620,000 of banked cap from previous years budgets that it is permitted to utilize. Making use of that banked cap, Weeks explained is permitted when a school district does not increase its budget the full 2 percent (which Linwood did not in past years) and the difference between what the budget increased in a given year and that 2 percent is referred to as banked cap and it is allowable spending by the district as long as it is within a three-year window of the budget year it was approved.
Board member Judd McLaughlin suggested that part of the problem for Linwood is that the city and its residents have changed as the regional economy has changed. “Our funding is determined by the district factor group we are in and the state is using numbers generated in 2000. Linwood is not the same as it was in 2000 and I would like to see the state reevaluate Linwood’s district factor and place us in a group that properly reflects the community as it is now, not 19 years ago,” said McLaughlin.
Mainland Regional High School
LINWOOD – The Mainland Board of Education passed their 2019-2020 budget without going to the two percent cap. “We could have gone to cap, by law we are permitted to go increase our budget by $363,711 but we looked at all of the ways we could economize and we can manage to continue all of our programs with a 1.5 percent increase of $272,783,” said Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone.
The district educates about 1250 students according to Marrone who said the district is hiring a special education teacher for the self-contained multiple disabilities class that the high school will have in the fall. “We are bringing our kids back to our district because we feel we can do a better job and keep the students in their district home.
The increases are different for each town based upon the equalized evaluation, a number that is provided to the district from the state. Marrone explained that the three communities declining ratables continue to negatively impact the school district. Since 2015 the three sending districts have seen their ratable base drop $141,749,300. Collectively. In the past year Linwood’s ratables declined $11.6 million, Northfield, $13 million and Somers Point saw their decline slow with a drop of $838,380 over the past year.
Linwood increase
The new tax rate of .712 (up from .707 in 2018) under the proposed plan would have Linwood property owners paying an additional half cent per $100 of assessed property value or about $712 for a home assessed at $100,000. That is an increase of $5 over the current year. A penny on the tax rate in Linwood equals $93,824.88.
Northfield increase
The new tax rate in of .747 (up from .716 in 2018) with the proposed budget would cost Northfield property owners 3.1 cents more per $100 of assessed property value or about $747 for a home assessed at $100,000. That is an annual increase of $31 for a home assessed at $100,000. A penny on the tax rate in Northfield is $87,876.29.
Somers Point increase
The new tax rate in Somers Point for the regional school district under the proposed budget is .658 per $100 of assessed property value which is a 1.8 cent increase (up from .640 in 2018). For homeowners that will translate to an annual $18 increase for a home assessed at $100,000. One cent on the tax rate in Somers Point equals $113,887,32.