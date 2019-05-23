LINWOOD – When they wrapped up the annual Almost Anything Goes event at Belhaven Tuesday evening, teams of hungry teachers and kids headed outside where the parking lot was rimmed with food trucks. The Linwood PTO set up the third annual food truck event to piggyback with the annual Almost Anything Goes event.
The food trucks offered all the goodies like pizza, burgers, thin crepes, fries, ice cream, shakes, shaved ice and whatever someone’s taste buds had a yearning for. A portion of the profits earned went back to the PTO for future programs for students.