Knitters from the Jersey Shore Knitting Guild sit near a display of some of the hats that will be distributed to local schools and charities at the Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library System. The Knit-Out is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the library, 6500 Atlantic Ave.. The guild members are, from left, Jane Conley, of Mays Landing; Ines Bloom, of Ventnor; Jackie Reese, of Ocean City; Co-Chair Liz Slater, of Ventnor; Co-Chair Beverly Bromley, of Atlantic City; and Leslie Elero, of Galloway Township.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments