Lance Balderson wins ”Anything Goes” Art Show & Exhibition in November

OCEAN CITY — The city Fine Arts League announced the winners of the ”Anything Goes” Art Show & Exhibition in November:
1. Lance Balderson of Seaville: "Creative Instinct," acrylic
2. Shirley Hawthorne of Seaville: "Crane Dance," oil
3. Jackie Souders: "Jazz for the Soul," mixed media
Honorable mention — MaryAnn Kline of Egg Harbor Township: "How Does Your Garden Grow," mixed media
Honorable — Susan Paskiewiez of Longport: "Working Girl," graphite
The league is going small in December with the Petite Show. There’s always a little space on your wall for a piece of artwork!
The league is at 711 Asbury Ave., and all artwork is for sale! It is open seven days a week. All proceeds support local artists.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.
