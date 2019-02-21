CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Participants in the Rain Barrels and Water Conservation for the Home workshop will learn why to use rain barrels, how to build a rain barrel and how to maintain a rain barrel.
Presented by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the workshop will take place 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. This workshop is part of the Garden & Grow series.
The goal of the series is to teach residents how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways. The presenter will be Kristen Andrada, AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed ambassador.
Jenny S. Carleo, county agent with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, said, “We are delighted to partner with our New Jersey Watershed ambassador to present this worthwhile program that not only helps local gardeners but aids in conservation as well.”
No experience is needed for this beginner class. The cost to attend is $50 for participants who attend the workshop, have dinner and go home with a rain barrel or $15 for the workshop and dinner only. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m.
Registration is limited to 20, so register early at RU-CMC-ANR.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.