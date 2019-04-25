LINWOOD — The Linwood Board of Education accepted the resignation of Seaview School Principal Georgette Meister at its April 17 meeting.
Meister will finish out the school year. She was hired to head the Seaview, a pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade school, in August 2016.
The district has posted the opening and is currently accepting resumes from qualified candidates through 4 p.m. Friday, May 3, according to Linwood School Board President Donna Michael Ziereis.
The district is seeking qualified candidates for the 2019-20 school year who hold or are eligible for a valid New Jersey principal certification. The ideal candidate will have prior administrative experience at the building or central office level. The district is looking for its prospective elementary principal to have an excellent grasp of curriculum development and implementation. The candidate must also have knowledge of the New Jersey Qualitative Single Accountability Continuum, the state accountability system that consolidates monitoring requirements and compliments the federally required improvements, according to the state Department of Education. Candidates also must have excellent interpersonal and communicative skills.
Linwood School District Superintendent Brian Pruitt is requesting a committee observe the interviews of the candidates for the position. The committee will include two teachers, two community members and two school board members. The school board will be represented on the committee by Ziereis and Jason Goldstein.
Meister was hired to replace Principal Susan Spiers, who took over as the principal at Belhaven Middle School after the retirement of Frank Rudnesky. Meister, a resident of Beesleys Point, came to the Linwood School District from the Pittsgrove School District in Salem County, where she was assistant principal for administration and technology for 11 years. Meister holds undergraduate degrees in music education and music therapy as well as a master's degree in music therapy and a doctorate degree in educational leadership. She was brought on board as the Seaview principal at an annual salary of $98,465.
The salary for the newly hired principal will be based upon background and experience, according to the job listing on the district site, linwoodschools.org.