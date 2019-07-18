If you are wondering about the state of music and the appreciation of decades of music being lost on the youth of our region, take heart and soul in the fact that Plaid Salmon is setting the tone this summer during their Sunday Residency at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point.
As the band completed sound check, we were treated to little snippets of their musical talents. A few guitar riffs, a bass line, some keyboard, drum beats and the horns teased the crowd as we settled in and prepared to hear the eight piece, nine member band that is Plaid Salmon rock the room.
The band opened their set with a cover of Chicago’s “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” My immediate thought after hearing the passion and musical precision that the band put forth, to the excitement of the crowd was — “I think it is time to let my friends and readers know about this band!”
Plaid Salmon is Billy Thoden on guitar and vocals, Dom Levy on bass and vocals, Kurt Foster on guitar and vocals, Corey Chodes on drums, Ricky Roehm on trombone, PJ Keiter on trumpet, Will Keiter on saxophone, Tai Schiavo on keys and Cathryn Manning on vocals.
While I was familiar with certain members of the band formerly playing together as Gypsy Sunrise and also sitting in as part of the band The SSP’s, the members of Plaid Salmon have a stage presence and interaction that rivals some of the area’s top crowd pleasing bands.
Clearly, the jellying of a band doesn’t happen without commitment and practice. What is also important to remember is that Plaid Salmon is made up of students. While I am sure they all do well in the classroom, in the school of rhythm, blues, rock and soul, this band is scoring straight A’s. Speaking of A’s, female vocalist Cathryn “The Voice” Manning, “awed” the crowd as she belted out an awesome version of Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” followed a few songs later by an impressive cover of the Motown classic “Respect."
With every member of band's contribution and talents being spotlighted through a sharing of lead vocals across multiple musical genres and songs, Plaid Salmon offers something for all. I remember seeing a national touring act recently and a comment was made from the stage about being excited about bringing the “horn section” on tour. The inclusion of Keiter’s trumpet, Roehm’s trombone and Will Keiter’s sax is the musical differentiated of Plaid Salmon compared to many of the bands you see playing locally. The trio plays perfectly off Thoden’s and Foster’s guitar, Levy’s bass, Schiavo’s keys and the steady beat of Chodes drums.
Before catching Plaid Salmon, I recently caught up with Dermot and Kathleen Lloyd of Josie Kelly’s Public House. The couple was so excited about opening the newly renovated Adare Ballroom. The team at Josie Kelly’s has committed to creating and contributing to a vibrant Somers Point live music scene. Although the ballroom located right off the bar has been offering live music since opening earlier this year, the renovation of the space has taken the performance area to a whole new level.
The room is, like the bar and restaurant, reminiscent of many of the bars and music venues my wife, Allison and I visited during our trip to Ireland a few years ago. For many of our music loving friends the venue and vibe are a big part of the experience that you want and one that you want to share with others. The Adare Ballroom is built for live music and receives high marks in all categories.
So Listen Up! and catch Plaid Salmon throughout the at 8 PM every week through August 25th during their “Summer Sunday Residency” at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point.