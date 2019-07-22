There is a line in a Counting Crows song that says “…. got a bottle of tequila, a bottle of gin and if I bring a little music I could fit right in”. Rhythm and Spirits, the vision of entrepreneur and developer Mark Callazzo and consultant Lee Sanchez has embraced this lyric in the latest offering to join multiple businesses in Atlantic City’s “Orange Loop”. The intimate club space is “fit right in” between Made Chocolate and Wine Bar and Callazzo’s Iron Room that recently relocated from its original West Atlantic City location.
The opening night of the space offered a private event with Third Eye Blind’s front man Stephan Jenkins providing an intimate acoustic concert along with SummerGods Tequila infused into a host of mixed drinks.
Callazzo recently said “We do have some music at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall but it’s not really music-centric, Rhythm & Spirits is more live entertainment-centric. We always wanted music to be part of what we were doing on Tennessee Avenue.”
Sanchez, describes the space as the following “The walls have metallic, neon wallpaper and burnt Japanese cedar, and the venue feature “mid-century modern” furniture. The stage and the bar have a focus on “mixology,” and is Rhythm & Spirits’ focal point. Performances will include music from many genres, as well as comedy and drag shows.
The entertainment and music-centric theme is also evident in the Orange Loop’s participation in a wider initiative that brands a greater block section of Atlantic City as “North Beach”. North Beach is activating its synergistic relationship between multiple casinos, food and beverage along with entertainment businesses with “Music Row Mondays”.
For those that may not know but want to be in the know, “Listen Up!” here is what you need know:
The Product: Music and cocktails, wine and beer. The space offers an intimate concert space with beverage service feet away. Among the large venue concert offerings in the city is Rhythm and Spirits’ intimacy is its music differentiator.
The Place: The Orange Loop is located in Atlantic City and includes the beach block streets of New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenues. These are the “Orange Properties” on the Monopoly game board providing the inspiration for the district’s name. Rhythm and Spirits is located at 129 Tennessee Avenue.
The People: Mark Callazzo is the developer of Tennessee Ave and proprietor of the Iron Room along with other businesses within the city and state. Callazzo is working to make Rhythm & Spirits “the coolest place in the area to go for a great cocktail and live music” and encourages fans of music and mixology to visit.
Lee Sanchez, a former vice president of food and beverage at Harrah’s, has strong roots in the Atlantic City food and beverage industry and is owner of STW Hospitality. With Sanchez’s cocktail wizardry and exceptional bartenders behind the bar, there will be no shortage of cocktail creativity at Rhythm and Spirits.
The Promotion: Rhythm & Spirits is open and are keeping their client base informed and aware of their hours, offerings and events through social media.
So Listen Up! and if you find yourself on the Orange Loop, get up close and personal with the artists, mixologists and music minded business owners that are helping to “build the beat” in Atlantic City.