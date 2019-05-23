A large contingent of elementary to high school basketters from Atlantic County traveled for 3 day tournament to Syracuse, New York, for basketball and a tour of Syracuse University. In addition to a fun trip of camaraderie, the locals emerged with a championship. Brigantine AUU team members included Masey Klemm. Jaimie Wilkinson, Maria Conroy, Kate Klemm, Dan Daly by Coach keith Faider. Older children from local communities filled in open slots.
Last year the team traveled to West Virginia University.
Steve Van Note was selected to the Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame!
One of the most frolic scorers in Atlantic High history from Brigantine, Steve Van Note was inducted to the High School Hall of a Fame. Steve lettered in in football, basketball, and baseball.
Van Note’s baseball records and trophies still stand as at the school and at the state. Steve’s stats include 31 homers and 103 RBIs. Steve’s character and family are truly his keys to success!
Dylan Marrandino grauates from La Salle
Former ACIT first baseman Dylan Marrandino became the third Explorer to graduate from La Salle., a tradition that began in 1998 with the Tom Gola era. We are so proud of you!
Turning back the pages to…
1951: Don McGahn (Brigantine) set a Holy Spirit record for foul tries in one game with 14.
2004: The Brigantine Rams Pee Wee team defeated Egg Harbor City 7-6. Robert Glanville scored the touchdown for the Rams Lance Green added the winning conversion. Winning Rams players included Harrison Gargel, Mike Monacello, Ryan Solari, Brendan Huber, Leo Troy, Giancarlo, Martinez, Javier Hernandez, Bob Bell, Julio Hernandez, Anthony Morales, Justin O’Neil, and Andrew Marcozzi.
1999: Tom Cooker’s first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay team race sparked Holy Spirit a 153-29 win over Hammonton.
2000: Super sophs Jen Daniels and Kim Ordille scored 16 and 10 points respectively to lead Coach Larry DiGiovanni’s Lady Spartans to a win over defending state champion Mainland 47-32.
Lou Paludi-Legendary Holy Spirit Football Coach
1968: Lou Paludi, an Atlantic City High and Temple grad, took over the reins from another legendary Coach Stan Marczyk. Lou became one of the most successful coaches and greatest innovators in Holy Spirit’s proud history. Paludi replaced Coach Marczyk’s Single Wing with the wide-open Delaware Offense.
Paludi began his program by assembling an outstanding coaching staff that included Stan Bergman and Frank Finnerty.
In his first year at Spirit his team compiled a 7-2 record and won the state championship. His teams would win three more state championships while compiling a 54-17-3 record in eight years. Lou is fondly remembered by the many local athletes who thrived under Lou’s system and guidance. Lou continues to support the Holy Spirit program.