Educating and caring for children in the Mainland communities is a job that truly underscores that it really does take a village. In Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point and Mainland school districts the teachers and principals are doing their part staying connected to all students, teaching and encouraging their students Monday though Friday via Zoom, Class Dojo, Google Hangouts, Facebook and other platforms. But the school day is not just about learning.
For many students in our communities, school also means two meals that are going to be there each day they go to school. An interruption in classes could have meant a loss of two meals a day for hundreds of students but the kitchens are up and running several days a week. Somers Point has the largest obligation to get meals to their students. With the district’s 845 students, of which 66 percent, or more than 550 students eligible for breakfast, lunch and snacks five days a week, delivering those meals is a big job.
Since the schools have closed, at the start of each week, District Superintendent, Michelle Caney Ray-Yoder along with school safety officers and volunteers from the Office of Emergency Management, and Mission Point Church have been assisting with the school’s meal program. Families of eligible students were made aware of pickup locations in the city of Somers Point and the families meet the district volunteers at the arranged locations. Each eligible child is receiving five days of meals. “We are grateful for the community support and the assistance with providing meals to our children during this crisis,” said Carney Ray-Yoder.
The Northfield School District is providing two meals a day for five different Northfield families. According to District Superintendent Pete Bretones, the lunches are made by NutriServe, the districts food service provider and available on Mondays and Wednesdays in order to reduce the number of times the families need to leave their homes. The families are met curbside with their meals.
Mainland Regional High School kitchen is preparing and staff members and bus drivers are delivering 300-350 meals twice a week. Recently head football coach Chuck Smith was handing out meals in the loop in front of the school. In the parking lot of Northfield Community School bus drivers Nancy DeClerk and Nancy Gaskill waited for students to pick up their meals. In Somers Point, teachers’ aides Veronica Fath and Erika Melhorn carry the meals door to door in some corners of Somers Point, just enough to touch base with their kids and let them know they miss them. “Their dedication to their students is nothing short of impressive,” said Mark Marrone, MRHS Chief School Administrator.
MRHS also has three pickup sites; Kmart Plaza in Somers Point, Northfield Community School, and the loop in front of the high school. If there are any questions about the school meal programs, visit the districts website.
