Locals in the News
Mike Lange (Rosemont) won the Colonials States Athletic Conference Golf Tournament. The junior from Brigantine spearheaded Rosemont’s second straight title.
Maya Pomatto won the elite javelin toss with a distance of 131-11 in female competition at Rowan University.
Paige Sofield went 2 for 4 to lead Holy Spit to a 16-6 softball win over Winslow Township.
Josh Gabrysz scored Atlantic High’s loan goal in a 14-1 loss to Mainland.
Turning back the page to…
1982: The Brigantine Women’s Softball All-star team included Linda hunt, Nancy cox, Elaine Blair, Kathy Reed, Gail Snyder, Kathy Doherty, Julieta Stack, Beth Brown, Chrissy Simpson, Cookie Riley, Gina Rando, Lisa D’Alessandro, Jean Gross, Diane Klueg, Pat Barry, Mary Daley, and Donna Daley. Ron Crusher Zein was named to coach the lady stars.
1988: Holy Spirit and Egg Harbor Township split their season series. Kim Mogan led Spirit to a 62-54 win with 23 points. Luanne Marrandino (Klemm) had 8 points. Beth Kolmetsky Daley scored 14 points for EHT. Kolmetsky’s 25 points sparked EHT to a 60-54 win in the return match. Mogan paced Spirit with 20 points followed by Marrandino’s 15 points.
1991: The Holy Spirit juggernaut football team had many former Brigantine Rams on its roster playing prominent roles. These included john Dattalo, Anthony Caravetta, Jason Delano, Kevin Burns, Shaun Cooke, Neil Hudson, Mike Hiltner and Eric Ireland. Other members of his outstanding team were Leo Hamlett, Brian Pruitt, Bill Bergman, Mike Brestle, Bill Spouse, Fred and Pete Marczyk. Mike Burns and Sam Rando assisted Coach Ed Byrnes.
1998: Katie Zein was the first recipient of the $6000 Stanley W. Marczyk Scholarship to attend Holy Spirit High School. The award was presented by Bill Deibert and Stan’s son Joe Marczyk.
1999: Tiffany Trockenbrod (Atlantic High) finished her outstanding college career leading the College of New Jersey to the Division 111 title with a 4-1 victory over Amherst in field hockey. The All American from Brigantine ended her career by scoring the last goal of the season setting a school record of 37 goals.
2012: local battery mates Maddie Taggart and Cassidy Shea led the Atlantic High softball team to the Cape-Atlantic championship. Claire Corbett outstanding defense at second base greatly contributed to a memorable season.
2013: Nick Cordivari scored two touchdown on his first three carries to help Holy Spirit jump to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead over Middle Twp. The speedy 5 foot 7, 170 pound senior running back then capped a great game with a 12 yard fourth quarter scamper for his third touchdown to seal Spirit’s first win of the season with a 35-7.
Cordivari ended the night with 142 yards rushing on just 10 carries. Nick leads Spirit with five touchdowns in four games this season.
2019: Yesterday’s Kentucky Derby reminded me of the most the bizarre race that I ever saw. At the Atlantic City Race Course a horse was leading by many lengths coming into the home stretch. The horse with the jockey jumped the hedge into the pool and drowned. I witnessed this wild situation!