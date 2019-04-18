Holy Spirit stretched its league leading unbeaten baseball streak with a 7-6 win over previously undefeated Buena/Shane Solari tripled in a run for the Spartans.
Angelou Moynihan pitched the Atlantic City Vikings to a 4-3 win over Bridgeton with four strikeouts.
Holy Spirit topped Middle Township 166-177, 1953-, Jim Dalzell shot a 38 with two birdies, followed by Anthony Lawler (41), Kevin Curau (42) and Joe Pontari (44).
From the mailbag: Always great to receive support, information and inspirational messages from former lifeguard and stellar athlete Steve Powers (1950-'60s). Brigantine is a place you will love forever. Steve is part of the annual prayer breakfast at St. Thomas.
Turning back the pages to ...
1953: The Holy Spirit yearbook the Spartan honored Bob Herman, George “Bubby” Santa Maria, Joe Magosin (Brigantine), Charles Bambrick, Frank McSorley, Art Bunting and Jack Shevillo for the class of Hall of Fame.
1954: Holy Spirit under Coach Stan Marczyk set an Atlantic County scoring record beating Tuckerton 104-66 at Our Lady Star of the Seas gym. Brigantine’s Joe Magosin led the Spartans avalanche with 29 points. The record has seldom if ever been surpassed in the past 63 years. This record was set before the 3 point shot was instituted. Cheerleader sisters Regina and Sally Lange (Nordling) were very busy that evening keeping up with the scoring.
1954: Atlantic City lifeguard Harry McGarrigel was training for the $5,000 Atlantic City Around the Island Swim along with Ed Solitaire and Ed Stetzer, both of whom pioneered the swim. ($5,000 was very big money at the time) McGarrigel at age 26 also completed the Centennial Steel Pier Swim. McGarrigel had been an outstanding athlete at Holy Spirit High.
1967: Coach Walt Bew’s Brigantine Stars beat undefeated Tony’s of Egg Harbor 92-78, ending a 28-game win streak of the visitors. Captain Jim Mogan led all scorers with 29 points, Joe Magosin 19, and Bob Simon 10.
2008: Greg Roman spent almost a decade coaching in the NFL and distinguishing himself. He took a year off to coach at Holy Spirit in 2008 before starting his college coaching career at Stanford University. In two years at the collegiate level Greg helped Stanford become one of the five top teams in the nation. Greg is again being honored nationally. He has been nominated as one of five coaches for the Broyles Award that recognizes the most dedicated, hardest-working coaches in America. The banquet to announce the award winner took in Arkansas on Dec. 6, 2010. Greg is the son of former Brigantine teacher Carol Roman.
2008: The Holy Spirit defense rated No. 1 in the state performed as advertised to bring the Spartans their second state championship in four years. Spirit dethroned St. Joe’s of Montvale 14-13 in a nail-biter finish. St. Joe is a North Jersey football power that had won two consecutive state crowns. The Spartans finished the season with a 12-0 record, duplicating the record of the 2007 Spirit “Team of the Decade.”
2013: Stonehill College senior Paige Frost (Holy Spirit) earned the NCAA Division 11 Arthur Ashe Award for Leadership and Sportsmanship from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The local outstanding student athlete won the National and East Region awards. Paige had an incredible career record of 127-32 in singles and doubles play. Throughout her brilliant collegiate career Paige earned a trunkful of awards for a wide variety of scholastic, extra curricular and tennis achievements.