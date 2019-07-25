The annual Captain Turner Swim half mile ocean swim in Longport has been drawing competitors to Downbeach for over 20 years. The swim is named after Captain Jim Turner, who was captain of the Longport lifeguards from the 1950s until 1971. Captain Turner was also renowned for his exceptional time spent on the Atlantic City Coast Guard.
The Longport Lifeguard Association will host the event beginning 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event will take place in the ocean in front of the Longport beach patrol headquarters at 33rd and Atlantic avenues in Longport. The registration is $20 and a commemorative towel will be part of the registration, which takes place at 5 p.m. before the swim. There will be plenty of support by the Longport Beach Patrol. Any questions can be directed to the beach patrol at 609-822-3898.
Five years ago, Dr. Doug Farrell added a vital part to the Captain Turner Swim. Farrell and his wife, Kate, have lived in Longport as summer residents for nearly 40 years. Doug thought it would be a great idea to join the swim with a fundraising event to raise awareness for cancer. Donations this year will go to the International Myeloma Foundation to aid in research and support against Multiple Myeloma. Last year, the Captain Turner Swim efforts were awarded The Brian D. Novis Research Grant Award for raising over $50,000. Organizers say the event brings the community together while also giving them a vehicle to share their support. Those who cannot attend the event but wish to donate can still do so. All donations can be made out to the International Myeloma Foundation (I.M.F.) and mailed to Doug Farrell, 16 S. 32nd Ave. Longport, N.J. 08403.