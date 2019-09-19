LINWOOD — The kids may be back in school and vacation season is over but early fall is the height of travel season for monarch butterflies. The delicate orange and black butterfly follow instinct and begin the journey to Mexico where millions of them will over-winter in the oyamel fir trees. New Jersey plays an important role in the migration of the monarch butterfly as they need to lay their eggs and feed on native milkweed According to MonarchWatch.org. The monarch’s ability to find food is impacted each year with the loss of milkweed through development and construction along with the extensive use the herbicide glycine, used on farmlands and backyards.
For nearly 25 years monarchs have been finding their way to the gardens at the Linwood Greene Shopping Center on New Road. According to gardener and artist Judy Maddox Saylor Allison, the butterflies have returned each year to lay their eggs and then dine on the milkwood and other butterfly friendly flowers like black-eyed Susan’s. This summer that garden was lost, the flowers removed and some of the milkweed removed as well.
Maddox Saylor Allison is the owner of Nashville North Studio in Linwood Greene along with her husband Jim Allison. Nature is often center stage at NNS as local artists display their works, often focusing on the beauty found in all corners of South Jersey. For a number of years Linwood Greene was home to Butterfly Way Station 21,876. Certified by MonarchWatch.org, it was one of the more than 25,000 way- stations across the United States that are along the monarch’s pathway north in the spring and south in the fall.
Explaining the purpose and method the monarch follows, Maddox Saylor Allison said the monarchs normally lay eggs on the pink rose milk plants to begin their life cycle. In just a few days those tiny eggs become caterpillars and crawl away and lodge themselves in hanging chrysalis nearby. They will emerge in a few days, looking for food and water. They will find the flowers to dine on its nectar and seek water from the damp earth to get the minerals all in an effort to commence their 3,000-mile journey. As she spoke of the butterflies it was easy to visualize their delicate wings emerging from the chrysalis, drying in the sunlight.
Gardeners in the area reached out to Maddox Saylor Allison about restoring the garden and while the original monarch-friendly garden is gone from its original spot, the effort was on to locate a suitable spot to replant. The artist said after much discussion a more suitable location for the garden was agreed upon just across the parking lot and still in the Linwood Greene complex. “We are delighted to plant the milkweed, the Susie’s and other plants to welcome the monarchs next season and give them a place to stop and feed along their long journey south for warmer temperatures,” said Maddox Saylor Allison. “We are very hopeful the monarchs will return next summer and the community will be able to marvel at their delicate beauty for years to come.”
