LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Township Children’s Fund is dedicated to enhancing the role of recreation as a positive force in improving the quality of life of the youth in the community by investing in programs for those who are economically disadvantaged.
If you or someone you know may need the help of the Lower Township Children’s Fund, ask a Department of Parks & Recreation staff member for an application form. The forms can also be found in the activities flyer rack in the Lower Township recreation building. You can return the completed form to the Department of Parks & Recreation during regular recreation business hours.
The Lower Township Children’s Fund excels with the help of the community. Individuals and businesses can help by giving monetary donations or volunteering time. For more information, please make an appointment with the recreation staff to meet with either the Department of Parks & Recreation superintendent or assistant superintendent