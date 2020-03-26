Due to COVID-19, Lower Township Public Works will be limiting their functions to ensure the safety of residents and employees. Listed below are the essential functions that are ongoing:
• Curbside Trash and Recycling pickup will continue as scheduled.
• CHANGE OF Recycling Center hours Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
• Spring Leaf and Branch pickup will be rescheduled at a later date.
• EMERGENCY road repairs or signage problems, please call the Public Works Office at (609) 884-0898.
Any questions or concerns, please call (609) 884-0898 ext 10.
