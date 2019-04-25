The Mainland Regional High School Students of the Month have been announced. Shown are, from left, 12th-grader Nick Branin, guidance counselor Michele Fama, Chief School Administrator Mark C. Marrone, ninth-grader Olivia Molineaux and educator Becky McDevitt.
Mainland April Students of the month
