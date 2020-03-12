As concern mounts to worry for many, Mainland Regional High School has continually implemented and used best practices to maintain the cleanliness of our facility. The current flu season coupled with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has sharpened our focus on disinfecting and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and objects, including but not limited to door handles, light switches, keyboards, telephones, touchscreens and desks.
In addition to those that previously existed, we have placed additional hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the high school in hallways and offices as well as provided disinfecting wipes in each classroom. We are also disinfecting and sanitizing physical education equipment as well as the seats and handles on our school buses daily. Mainland Regional has also increased awareness of individual preventative measures that include covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve; washing hands for a least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose; using alcohol-based hand sanitizer; and most importantly, staying home if you are sick, especially with a fever. These messages have been shared through announcements, social media posts and signs posted throughout the high school. Furthermore, the district is in the process of developing a school health-related closure preparedness plan that includes equitable access to for all students by ensuring continuity of instruction that includes appropriate special education and related services for students with disabilities, as well as food services for eligible students, as directed by the New Jersey Department of Education on March 5.
In addition, on March 4, Mainland Regional High School posted, shared and sent home the following message:
The safety and security of our students and staff is our priority. As concern grows over the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are taking extra measures to ensure the well-being of our students, staff and others. Therefore, effective immediately, students, staff, parents, visitors, vendors and others who have travelled to/transited within the prior fourteen (14) days in areas where the active transmission of COVID-19 has been confirmed and which are subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the CDC, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, Iran, Italy or South Korea or who are experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms, may not enter Mainland Regional High School, participate in or attend any school event, after school activity or sport, at any site, or utilize any method of school transportation, including buses.
Students and staff are urged to help stop the spread of viruses like the flu by washing their hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if sick. They are also encouraged to avoid nonessential travel to areas of active transmission of COVID-19. In accordance with the CDC’s guidelines, Mainland Regional High School is encouraging the school community to be mindful of symptoms and to seek medical care immediately if they experience these symptoms following possible exposure to the flu virus or COVID-19.
Mainland Regional High School will continue to monitor developments and available information from the CDC and work with the County and State Health Departments and the New Jersey Department of Education to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. We will modify this policy as circumstances dictate or as required by law.
Although we are not aware of any cases in South Jersey, we are nonetheless making plans to ensure that our students will continue to be educated if the spread of COVID-19 forces Mainland Regional High School to close. Additional information will be provided at a later date as necessary.
We continue to emphasize the importance of avoiding assumptions about who may or may not have come into contact with someone carrying COVID-19 based on perceived race, national origin or recent travel and are dedicated to enforcing a culture free from harassment, intimidation and bullying.
Informational Resources Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
New Jersey Department of Health: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml
