Mainland Regional School District Business Administrator/Board Secretary Kim Jensen has been honored by the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials with its Distinguished Service Award.
Each year, the association selects two members from each of its three regions to receive the award for long-term, continuous and exemplary service. The award recipients were announced at the association’s annual conference in June.
Jensen has spent her entire career as a school business official — since October 1997 — with the Mainland Regional School District. Active within her field, she also has served as the secretary and treasurer for the Atlantic County Association of School Business Officials, and as president of the Atlantic and Cape May County Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund.
Jensen also is a member of the Mainland Regional School District’s Aquatic Commission.
In his nomination of Jensen for a Distinguished Service Award, Mainland Superintendent Mark Marrone said, “Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School’s Business Administrator Kim Jensen MAKES things happen.”
He said the district had been recognized by the New Jersey Department of Education as one of seven Lighthouse Districts last fall. The designation is given for “illuminating the path toward academic growth in English language arts and mathematics with diverse student groups.”
According to Marrone, Jensen’s annual budget and the process by which it is developed “directly influence the programs and resources that the district allocates to meet student needs.” He said Jensen always is thinking of the students, even though she doesn’t have day-to-day interactions with them.
“They are never absent in her decision-making regarding expending district funds to support their academic and co-curricular development,” Marrone said.
Jensen also spearheaded the district’s bond refinancing initiatives “that have saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars through her due diligence,” he said.
Atlantic County Association of School Business Officials President Barbara Prettyman said Jensen has been instrumental in establishing several shared service agreements for the smaller neighboring districts of Somers Point, Northfield and Linwood. “Over the years, they have had the benefit of economy and efficiency by sharing superintendents and a facilities department,” Prettyman said.
As part of the award, the state association provides a $1,000 scholarship in the recipient’s name to a student of his or her choice. Jensen designated the scholarship in her name be given to Rachel Schulte-Doody, a senior at Mainland Regional High School who will be attending Rutgers University.
The New Jersey Association of School Business Officials is a professional association that promotes the highest standards of ethics and efficiency, provides its membership with professional development and support, and collaborates with entities that affect public education. The organization comprises individuals who administer or supervise a variety of operations within the school district. Examples include accounting, budgeting, data processing, environmental issues, food service management, maintenance, negotiations, payroll, purchasing and transportation. For more information, visit njasbo.com.