The Atlantic County Library, Pleasantville Branch, will host the following events during the month of March. All events are free. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
Atlantic County Library Foundation Book Sale
An ongoing book sale, March 1-30, during regular branch hours. The proceeds will go to the Atlantic County Library Foundation, which funds library programming.
Drop-In Chess and Checkers
A chess and checkers program in The Reading Room, daily, March 1-30, for all ages during regular branch hours. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests can learn together, teach others, or borrow the chess instruction book to teach themselves.
Puzzle Me This
Adults can engage at the second-floor jigsaw puzzle station, March 1-30, during regular branch hours. There are two puzzles going on at once.
Storytime University
"Storytime University" will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 for ages 3-6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Stories, songs, rhymes, movement while building language and literacy skills will be presented.
African-American History Poetry Celebration
Last month’s African-American History Poetry Celebration was rescheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. The program is open to all ages. Local poet Joann Peopples leads the annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets from throughout the community.
African-American Film Festival
The third installment of its African-American Film Festival will be on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to adults. The African-American experience will be explored through film. Contact the Pleasantville Branch for titles. Light refreshments will be served.
Computer Basics
A computer-literacy program for adults on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Registration is required, and space is limited. The session provides an introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard.
Magical Sand Art
A children’s craft program, “Magical Sand Art,” will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. The activity is open to ages 5-11. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is requested. Guests will layer colorful sand into a variety of containers for a keepsake.
Pleasantville Purls
The monthly knitting group for all ages will be on Wednesday, March 13, from 1-3 p.m. Beginners and experienced knitters are welcome. Guests can share ideas and practice their skills along with others.
Introduction to the Internet
A free computer-literacy program for adults,“Introduction to the Internet,” on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. Registration is required, and space is limited. Guests will learn to navigate the internet for information and fun. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
Wednesday STEMday
Wednesday STEMdays are on March 13 and 27 at 5:30 p.m. The program is open to ages 5-12. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for each event is requested. Guests can explore STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering, and Math) and learn together about a variety of materials to make STEM come alive.
Pleasantville Page Turners
A monthly book discussion will be on Tuesday, March 19 from 1:30-3 p.m. All adults can come together to discuss favorite books. Light snacks will be served.
Introduction to Email
The monthly “Introduction to Email” program for adults is on Wednesday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Registration is required, and space is limited. Set up a free email account and learn how to use it. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
STEM Weather Vanes
A New Jersey Makers Day event for kids to create weather vanes on Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. The program is open to ages 5-11. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests can celebrate the windy month by constructing their own weather vane.
Microsoft Word Basics
An introduction to Microsoft Word for adults on Thursday, March 28 at 2 p.m. Registration is required, and space is limited. Participants must be experienced in using a mouse and keyboard. Learn how to create and format documents, use templates and use clip art.
Atlantic County Library System, Pleasantville Branch, is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday, and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call: 609-641-1778.