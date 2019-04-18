041819_lns_honor1

Outside the Paul D. Staller ’97 Writing Room at Stockton University are, from left, Alan Staller, Laurie Staller, Shilo Previti and Billie Staller.

 submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University student Shilo Previti, of Northfield, is the 2019 honoree of the Paul D. Staller ’97 Writing Tutors Endowed Fund.

Previti is the head writing tutor at Stockton’s Writing Center and will graduate in May with a major in literature and minors in Latin and philosophy.

The fund was established by Alan and Billie Staller, of Margate, in memory of their son, Paul, a 1997 graduate of Stockton with a degree in Communications Studies who worked as a tutor in the Writing Center.

The Stallers, along with their daughter Laurie, visited the Writing Center on April 11 to meet Shilo and commemorate their son.

