MARGATE – “BAG IT FORWARD”, is a new program from the Margate Business Association (MBA) in cooperation with the City of Margate and our member businesses. In an effort to step up the level of the business community’s stewardship of our beautiful city and the waters surrounding it, participating merchants will be distributing thousands of re-useable, recyclable fabric shopping bags. These will be offered to Margate shoppers Free of Charge. The only provision is that patrons either re-use them themselves, or turn them back into any participating MBA member businesses for re-distribution…. BAG IT FORWARD!
The goal of initially distributing over 10,000+ of these BAG IT FORWARD re-useable shopping bags is to minimize the use of regular, single use plastic bags in Margate City businesses by providing a “Green” alternative that does not cost either the shopper or the businesses any additional money. The introductory program sponsors, Dr. Joseph Berretone (Down Beach Dental), Tomatoe’s Restaurant, and Colmar Hardware are underwriting the start-up cost of these Eco-friendly bags which are scheduled to be in place in Margate businesses by early Spring. Additional underwriters will be added as the program gains momentum so the MBA can continue distribution indefinitely as more of our member re-new and join in.
“Our business community is already very aware and very active in protecting our surrounding barrier island environment” said Ed Berger, President of the MBA, “In the spirit of doing even more, “BAG IT FORWARD”, will step up the Green Game for our entire community”.
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and Bay District of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate Community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations situated in the City of Margate, the County of Atlantic, and the State of New Jersey.
Margate City incorporated as the borough of South Atlantic City by an Act of the New Jersey Legislature on September 7, 1885, from portions of Egg Harbor Township. Then, it was reincorporated with the name Margate City April 20, 1909. The city stretches approximately eight blocks from the Atlantic Ocean to the bay at most points in town and is roughly 2 miles long. Margate’s full-time population was estimated in 2007 at more than 8,500, less than 4,000 households and approximately 2,300 families.