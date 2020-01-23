An "Empty Your Closet" clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men's, women's and children's clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.
Margate teens organize clothing drive for AC Rescue Mission
- Submitted
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
-
Protest scheduled during Trump rally in Wildwood
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.