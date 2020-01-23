An "Empty Your Closet" clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men's, women's and children's clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.   

