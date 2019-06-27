NORTHFIELD—A tradition continues in Northfield as Independence Day nears. The Northfield Cultural Committee named 17-year-old Marina Campbell as Miss Fourth of July. Each year young women in the community are nominated for the title of Miss Fourth of July and the opportunity to be a part of the big July 4th parade down Shore Road and to represent the city at other functions.
Carol Patrick, the chair of the Northfield Cultural Committee said at the June 18 City Council meeting, “We look to our teens for volunteerism because that is the future here in Northfield. Marina Campbell is the choice for Miss Fourth of July this year. She volunteers at the Northfield Library and she helps to maintain Flora’s garden at Birch Grove Park. It is named in honor of her great-grandmother Flora Dickinson and it’s a beautiful legacy.”
Campbell said she is honored to wear the Miss Fourth of July sash. “It’s nice to be in the parade but I am looking forward to reading to kids at the library and attend the annual princess party and other events. I hope little girls will look at me and think about the fact that they could represent their hometown someday,” said Campbell.
The newly crowned Miss Fourth of July will be a senior at Mainland Regional High School in the fall where she plays field hockey, runs track and field, is a manager for the girl’s swim team, on student council, is a member of the Biomedical Club, the Ambassadors and is in the National Honor Society. When she is not involved in school activities, Campbell will be happy to whip up a latte as she is a barista at the Ocean City Starbucks. Her aspirations include attending Stockton and completing the physician’s assistant program.
Northfield’s First Baby of the Year
Also recognized at the meeting by the Cultural Committee was the first baby of the year born to a Northfield couple. Zachary Richard Shiekman, the son of Stephanie Zaid and Robert Shiekman entered the world on January 3 at Shore Medical Center.
Zachary and his parents will join the Northfield Fourth of July parade. Carol Patrick, chair of the Northfield Cultural Committee presented the family with a trophy and an honorarium for Zachary’s college fund for the Class of 2017.