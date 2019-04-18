Cape May City Mayor Clarence "Chuck" Lear along with City Council members will host a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue.
The meeting will include a presentation on proposed plans for a public library and community center at the site of the Franklin Street School.
A special feature for the Town Hall meeting will be recognition of Jessica Manfre, U.S. Coast Guard Military spouse of the year as well as the Chief Petty Officers Association-Cape May Chapter and the Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club for their community contributions.
The Town Hall meeting is open to the public and light refreshments will be available. The next town hall meeting is scheduled for October 30.
For additional information, call 609-884-9565.