EGG HARBOR CITY — The staff of the Egg Harbor City Public School District participated in McTeachers’ Night at McDonald’s Egg Harbor City location on Oct. 8. The staff sold and served specialty ice cream sundaes to community members who purchased tickets. They also helped with the clean up and assisted McDonald’s staff and patrons. The Egg Harbor City PTO receives a portion of the proceeds from the event. This helps to fund events for the students throughout the school year, including Field Day and trips.
The night was a huge success thanks to EHC teachers, administrators, staff and community members. A special thank you to the Traa family McDonald’s for always supporting Egg Harbor City Schools.
