Here in Galloway Township, we are mostly in the Mullica River Watershed. This means that most of our water eventually runs off through gutters, culverts, streams, wetlands, etc. into the Mullica River system of the river, bays and out into the ocean.
Well, to help us understand what the watershed means, let me introduce you to our Watershed Ambassador, Naomi Jainarine! Naomi is part of the Americorps Program, specifically the water monitoring division within the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. She is now one of 20 ambassadors serving at 20 different locations within the state of New Jersey. A recent graduate of Rider University with a bachelor's degree in biology and a degree in marine sciences, Naomi is passionate about the vital connection between what happens on land and that relationship to water bodies.
The main facets of being a watershed ambassador are educating local schools and organizations on watershed science, facilitating workshops and events promoting green infrastructure and environmental stewardship, and monitoring different water bodies to provide information on habitat and macroinvertebrate diversity, especially in areas not typically studied.
Naomi has also been very busy visiting town councils, green teams, environmental commissions, local chapters of environmental groups etc., as well as “getting her feet wet” with stream studies and tracking illegal dump sites in crucial wetland and water feature areas. She also sets up groups to help with litter cleanups. If you have questions or would like to possibly arrange a visit to a group, give Naomi a call at 609-812-0649 ext. 214 or e-mail watershed@marine.rutgers.edu. She is hosted at the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve complex, at 130 Great Bay Boulevard, Tuckerton, N.J. O8087. Please check out its website, jcnerr.org. It is full of information as well as dates for free presentations in their evening educational series. Also, they list great low-cost educational programs in the “Lunch ‘n Learn” series held at the Tuckerton Seaport. Speaking of the Seaport, their “Life On The Edge” exhibit gives a fascinating overview of the Mullica Watershed from deep in the Pinelands down through streams into the wide main river, Great Bay Estuary and finally out into the Atlantic Ocean; all with the extremely valuable fresh and salt water wetlands along the way.
So join Naomi on her journey into a fascinating career path; and join in coastal issue education, training, research, monitoring data and, yes, there are opportunities for volunteerism! By becoming a volunteer, you can assist researchers and educators with bridge sampling and specimen sorting, equipment handling, educational programs and interpretation services. Through science-based stewardship, together we can conserve and protect estuarine habitats, resources and water quality within the Cousteau Reserve and indeed, the whole Mullica River Watershed.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.