On Monday, March 16, 2020 the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub will offer a free event focused on what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of emergencies such as flooding and wildfires. The event will be held at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, located at 600 Aviation Research Boulevard, in Egg Harbor Township from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Climate change is impacting communities across the globe in many different ways. While it sometimes seems overwhelming when you think about how to turn things around, there are real, practical steps communities can take to be better prepared for emergencies that will impact us here in South Jersey,” Hub Co-Chair Amy Menzel explains. “This event will look at actions and resources for both coastal and inland communities, including how information is communicated during an emergency. This information is relevant for everyone in our region.”
The event will be held at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park and will feature experts including David Rosenblatt, New Jersey’s Chief Resilience Officer and Assistant Commissioner for Climate and Flood Resilience, Lisa Auermuller from the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve and Bill Brash from the New Jersey Urban and Community Forestry Advisory Council.
The event will also highlight steps local towns have taken to implement these actions. “Hearing from environmental leaders from neighboring communities is an important part of Hub events,” Hub Co-Chair Ralph Cooper added. “In addition to affirming the value of undertaking these initiatives, it also serves to provide Green Teams and municipal leaders with an accessible resource; someone to contact for guidance. This is at the heart of the Hub’s goal to bring people from Green Teams across our two counties together to share resources, to collaborate and to help each other to strengthen our communities,” Cooper noted.
The Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub was formed to support local Green Teams, but Hub events are always open to the public. “This event will address information that applies not only to Green Teams, but also to municipal and emergency management officials and elected leaders. We encourage everyone to attend," Menzel added.
There is no cost to attend, but registration for the Mar. 16, 2020 Hub event is requested. Register online at bit.ly/ACMResiliency
WHAT: Hub Meeting "”
WHEN: Monday, March 16 | 6:00-8:00pm
WHERE: National Aviation Research & Technology Park, 600 Aviation Research Blvd, Egg Harbor Twp
REGISTER: bit.ly/ACMResiliency
Follow the 2-County Green Team’s A CM Regional Hub on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub/
