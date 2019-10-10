MARGATE – Guests can experience the thrill of capturing their life’s loves, adventures, desires, history and ancestry when attending the Memoir Workshop on Friday, October 18 from 11am to 12:30pm at the Katz Jewish Community Center, located at 500 North Jerome Avenue in Margate.
The program, led by Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing Harriet Levin Millan, will show attendees how to tell their life stories like they’ve never been told before. The award-winning published author will utilize her writing and teaching skills to facilitate this unique workshop. Guests should bring their personal writing equipment (either a laptop or pen and paper).
This event is free for JFS Village by the Shore, JCC Members and Holocaust Survivors. The cost is $5 for non-members. To RSVP for this program, please contact Tina Serota at 609.822.1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. Please note that this program, which is held in the multi-purpose room at the Center, takes place monthly through May of 2020.
For more information about other Jewish Family Service programs, services and events, please visit www.jfsatlantic.org
About Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with events and programs, visit JFS at jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.