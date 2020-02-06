On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30, the Somers Point School District Theater Department and the families of our eighth-graders lost all of their props, sets, scenery and costumes in a fire that raged at the Sure Storage on Route 9 in Somers Point. To say that the loss of the stage sets, props and costumes from the Theater Department and eighth-grade dance is entirely devastating, would be an understatement. Fifteen-plus years of countless musicals for students in first through eighth grade. The Somers Point School District produces two full-scale musicals a year, including classic musicals and many Disney favorites, most recently "Frozen."
Through this process, our theater director, Philip Pallitto, has been flooded with happy memories of watching kids grow, develop and find their sense of belonging. Fun memories of sewing, thrifting, acquiring, memories of the people who are no longer with us who donated items for our productions, memories of working with some amazing “drama mamas” that were full of lots of laughs, and life-changing memories.
To know the kindness of the families and staffulty in the Somers Point School District, this will be a moment that will bring us closer and develop a more robust theater program along with fabulous eighth-grade dance experiences in the future. Thank you to everyone for sharing your memories and offering support. We truly appreciate each and every one of you.
Governor's Teacher and Support Professionals of the Year
The Somers Point School District is happy to celebrate our amazing staffulty who have become the Governor’s Teacher and Support Professionals of the Year. Philip Pallitto (Jordan) and Susan Fischer (Dawes) were named Teachers of the Year. Joyce Klemic (Jordan, LDT/C), Susan Milner (Dawes, school nurse), and Maria Fernandez (New York Avenue, paraprofessional) were named Support Professionals of the Year.
Our students rock thanks to Republic Bank
Staff from the Republic Bank in Somers Point, led by Tara McGinnis, have been sharing their passion for banking and their knowledge of finance with Jordan Road students. The Republic Bank Money Zone program has worked with the Jordan Road School to help our fourth- and fifth-grade students develop healthy financial skills in an engaging and fun way. This free program meets the standards of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as well as the Financial Literacy Standards. This program has also helped our students to become more financially confident.
The lessons have helped our students explore the world of banking and finance. Through fun activities, lesson plans focused on teaching students the basic principles of money, saving, and banking. Thank you, Republic Bank!
Dawes celebrates positive behavior
As a way to encourage proper bus behavior in December, Polar Express Tickets were given out to students who followed the rules and then were invited to Principal Doreen Lee’s office for a special treat. Focusing on the positive is working wonders to help others do the same. All our Positive Reward Systems and our Time to Teach Program has helped keep our discipline issues to a minimum so that learning can take place without interruptions.
