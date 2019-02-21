The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is accepting nominations for its annual Anchor Awards in the areas of support, education and advocacy.
The agency seeks individuals who have made a difference in the lives of those who live with a mental illness or substance use disorder.
Past nominees include educators, members of law enforcement, founders of a nonprofit organization, a radio host, a parent advocate and a standout in supportive housing.
Winners will honored during the May 15 Evening of Wellness Cocktail Reception and Charity Auction at The Carriage House in Galloway Township.
The deadline for nominations is March 17. Forms are available online at mhaac.info or by calling 609-652-3800.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has served residents for more than 50 years. Staff work with both individuals living with mental illness or substance use as well as their family members.