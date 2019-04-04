MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee has taken a first step toward the eventual redevelopment of a swath of land near Indian Trail Road as a residential community for people over 55.
On Monday, April 1, the committee unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding naming Atlantic Cape Builders LLC as the “conditional redeveloper” for the area. Mayor Timothy Donohue described the vote as the first formal step to begin a six-month negotiation.
“What this does, basically, is start a 180-day clock,” Donohue said at the meeting. Over that period, the township and the developer will discuss a purchase agreement for the township property and a redevelopment agreement, which could include tax benefits for the developer.
“We’re obligated to do nothing at this point,” said Donohue. “At the end of those six months we can walk away. Or hopefully we reach an agreement and come up with a project that we like and the people of the town like.”
Resident Peggy Mathis questioned Donohue on the resolution before the committee vote.
“Is it going to be commercial, residential, a combination of both? Or magic?” she said early in the meeting.
Few details have yet been established, Donohue said. Talks have included a potential tax abatement for improvements on the land, with payments phased-in over a five-year period. According to Donohue, Thomas Tower, a principal in Atlantic Cape Builders, already owns about half of the lots in the tract and will have to consolidate the properties. The township owns a similar amount. Township Business Administrator Kimberly Krauss, and others described the lots as arranged in a checkerboard pattern, with the township owning almost every other lot.
On Monday, Donohue said about 81 acres of the site can be developed. The proposal envisions about 200 units, along with amenities like a clubhouse and pool, he said, indicating that it has been described to him as similar to the Osprey Cove development in Upper Township, which includes more than 100 single-family homes for those over 55.
If the township reaches a deal with Atlantic Cape Builders, the proposal will still need to come before the Planning Board, according to Donohue.
The township declared the area off Indian Trail Road as being in need of redevelopment in 2018, approving a resolution Oct. 15 requesting qualifications from developers interested in the area. On Monday, Donohue said there were no responses to that request, which meant the township could contact potential developers and begin negotiations. He said Tower contacted the township.
The redevelopment area stretches between Indian Trail Road and Sound Drive, running from the bike path on Railroad Avenue to a sand mining operation to the west.
Sometimes referred to as the Tower/Carpino tract, the area has been the site of previous development attempts. A township report states the entire area was included in a planned development district in 1996, and in 2005, the township auctioned off parcels in the tract in hopes of stimulating development. A report determining the need for a redevelopment area states that the economic downturn that decade and other factors kept most development from moving forward.
About 50 lots have been developed in the site.
Owners of those properties filed suit after the township declared the tract an area in need of redevelopment in early 2018. The owners feared their homes could be taken through eminent domain as part of a future redevelopment plan. In response, the township exempted those properties from condemnation as part of any redevelopment plan.