Baseball
Mark Oliver has been named the MTMS baseball Athlete of the Week. In two games prior to spring break, Mark batted .333 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Mark also had two solid pitching outings against Egg Harbor Township (Alder Avenue) and Ocean City.
Softball
The Lady Panther’s athlete of the week is Johanna Longstreet. As a first-year player, Johanna has done a phenomenal job filling in as middle’s ace pitcher. She calmly and quietly gets the job done on a consistent basis and is largely responsible for the team’s impressive 3-1 start. Johanna transferred into the district this year and has also established herself as an outstanding student and an awesome friend.